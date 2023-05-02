Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 586,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 416,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Ashland Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,453. Ashland has a 52 week low of $91.66 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ashland by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Ashland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 125,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

