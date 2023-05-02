Arvinas (ARVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arvinas to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arvinas Trading Down 6.6 %

ARVN traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 140,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,311. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 188,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Arvinas by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arvinas by 44.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 126,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

