Artivion (AORT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Artivion to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Artivion Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AORT opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Artivion has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $573.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

Institutional Trading of Artivion

In other news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $30,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $30,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $40,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,615.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Artivion by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

