Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASC traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 277,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.52. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 237,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

