Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

