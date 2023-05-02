ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

ARC Document Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 171.4% annually over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $74,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 414,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

