Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

ABUS stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $415.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 178.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.20%. Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.