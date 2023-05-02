AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 97,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,684. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 363,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

