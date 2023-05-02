Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Aqua Metals Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of AQMS opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.24. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
