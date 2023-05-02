Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of AQMS opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.24. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

