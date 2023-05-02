AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.79%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

