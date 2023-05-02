Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,800 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 875,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,487.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 56.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anterix by 20.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 54.5% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 122,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.64. Anterix has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,604.86%. Analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

