Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Reaches $2,078.88 on Exchanges (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,078.88 or 0.07218501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $60.97 million and $80,731.19 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

