Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anghami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anghami in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anghami in the first quarter worth $269,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anghami Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGH traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. 293,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Anghami has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

