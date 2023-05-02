Analyzing SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpringBig and CI&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million 0.57 -$13.08 million N/A N/A CI&T $2.19 billion 0.23 $24.39 million $0.18 21.00

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A N/A -11.27% CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares SpringBig and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SpringBig has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SpringBig and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

SpringBig presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 695.90%. CI&T has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 160.14%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than CI&T.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SpringBig beats CI&T on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

