Analyzing Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Reborn Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $14.45 million 0.46 -$1.06 million ($0.10) -3.00 Reborn Coffee $3.24 million 3.53 -$3.56 million ($0.30) -2.90

Analyst Ratings

Noble Roman’s has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Noble Roman’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reborn Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Noble Roman’s and Reborn Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reborn Coffee has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 532.26%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -13.56% -82.14% -10.92% Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04%

Summary

Noble Roman’s beats Reborn Coffee on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc. engages in the business of selling and providing services franchises and licenses and operating company-owned stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

