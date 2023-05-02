Analyzing Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Lynas Rare Earths’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($1.32) -3.02 Lynas Rare Earths $839.27 million 4.70 $392.37 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Lynas Rare Earths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 5E Advanced Materials and Lynas Rare Earths, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 544.89%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

