Analyzing Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Applied Minerals and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Minerals $1.41 million 0.96 -$3.28 million N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.76 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Applied Minerals and Atlas Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Applied Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Minerals and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Minerals -377.19% N/A -187.86% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Applied Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Eureka, UT.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

