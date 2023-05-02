Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $45.61

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.61.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

