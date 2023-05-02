Analysts Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT at $17.00

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Pennant Group news, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 25,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.80 million, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.09.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.60 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

