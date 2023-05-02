Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price at $37.10

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

