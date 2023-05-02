Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $33.60

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.76. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

