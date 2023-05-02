Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $33.67

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MROGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MROGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

