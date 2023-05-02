Analysts Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price at $120.64

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $630.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

