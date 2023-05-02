Analysts Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT at $5.67

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $136.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

