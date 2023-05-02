Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.54. 2,553,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16,424.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

