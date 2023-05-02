Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.90.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Performance

Amyris stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amyris has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Insider Activity

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 4,188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 705,952 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,293,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amyris by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.