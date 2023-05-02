Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 369.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,636 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. 1,407,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,062. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

