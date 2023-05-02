AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.96-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.01. AMETEK also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.49-1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.91. The company had a trading volume of 819,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,734. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,333.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 170,819 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

