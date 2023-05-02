AmerisourceBergen Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

ABC opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.89. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

