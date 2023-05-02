Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 766,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,825. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -413.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

