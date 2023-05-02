America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 6.9% in April

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 837,600 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America's Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "sell" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,710. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $498.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

