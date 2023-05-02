Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.52 million. Ameresco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Ameresco Trading Up 8.5 %

AMRC traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. 365,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 786.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

