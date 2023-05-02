Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.
Shares of AMRC opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $76.54.
AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
