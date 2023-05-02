Amedisys (AMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Recommended Stories

