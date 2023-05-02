Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 889,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Ambrx Biopharma

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,862,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,641,779 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,340. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 289,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

