Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 242.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

