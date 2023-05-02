Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

