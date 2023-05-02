Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

