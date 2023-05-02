AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

