AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3,630.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,216,000 after acquiring an additional 867,806 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $36,263,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,659,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

