AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

