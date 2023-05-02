AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.60.

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.13 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $172.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

