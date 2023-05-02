AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.