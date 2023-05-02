AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Draganfly were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Draganfly stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Draganfly Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

