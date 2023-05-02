Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.01. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$22.17 and a 1 year high of C$41.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.48 per share, with a total value of C$56,960.00. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

