AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) Shares Sold by Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,972 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZBL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 126,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 508.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 838,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 700,801 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,252,000.

AZBL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. 51,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,284. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

