Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,048 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

