Alkami Technology (ALKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Alkami Technology stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 12,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,200. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

ALKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 473,926 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,297,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173,828 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.