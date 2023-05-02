Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $33.56 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00059174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00038656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,455,263,915 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,938,756 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.