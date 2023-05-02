Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $68.17.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

